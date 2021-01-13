Tyson Foods providing employees with access to vaccines, informational resources

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) – Tyson Foods is making steps towards making sure their staff has access to COVID-19 vaccines and information about the vaccine.

Partnering with Matrix Medical Network, Tyson Foods will have mobile health clinics and clinic staff to help with vaccine communications, administration, and counseling at Tyson facilities. Team members will be given educational information from sources like the CDC about vaccines and vaccinations.

“Providing vaccine education and accessibility is a critical part of our ongoing commitment to put the health and safety of our team members first,” said Tyson Foods President and CEO Dean Banks.

According to a press release, Tyson encourages employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine, and the distribution plan will ensure every team member who wants a vaccine will get one.

“Tyson and Matrix have worked together throughout the pandemic to create clinically driven strategies to mitigate the risk of the virus in the workplace. Providing vaccinations and healthcare monitoring to Tyson employees is the next step in a comprehensive approach to fighting COVID-19 and establishing new ways of maintaining workplace health and safety for the future,” said M.D., Chief Medical Officer with Matrix Medical Network Dr. Daniel Castillo.

Encouraging employees to take the COVID-19 vaccination isn’t the only effort Tyson has made during the pandemic to slow the spread. They have also tested workers along with using temperature scanners and workstation dividers for social distancing workers.

“Tyson workers are bravely serving on the frontlines so that millions of families can put food on the table during this crisis. Protecting these essential workers is vital to keeping our nation’s food supply secure as the pandemic worsens, and this new Tyson partnership is a critical step toward achieving that. As the largest union for America’s food processing workers, UFCW will continue to work with industry leaders like Tyson in a unified effort to expedite vaccinations for workers who are essential to keeping our communities strong at this critical point in the pandemic,” said Vice President of United Food and Commercial Workers International Mark Lauritsen.

More information can be found on Tyson Foods’ website.