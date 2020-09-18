Two teens charged with murder of Des Moines man

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Two teens have been charged with murder for the shooting death of a Des Moines man Thursday.

The two suspects, ages 14 and 15, are accused of killing Joshua Sebastian Gabriel, 21.

The shooting happened Thursday around 12:30 a.m. in the 2400 Block of Hickman Road in Des Moines. Police were called to a report of a person down. When they arrived they found bystanders giving aid to Gabriel. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say two teen boys, ages 14 and 15, are in custody and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. The suspects’ names aren’t being released at this time.

Gabriel was the 19th homicide victim of 2020 in Des Moines.