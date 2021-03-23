Two staff members killed by inmate in attack at Anamosa State Penitentiary

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCAU) – Two staff members at Anamosa State Penitentiary have died after being attack by an inmate on Tuesday morning.

According to the Iowa Department of Corrections (IDC), at around 10:15 a.m., multiple staff members were assaulted at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.

A department nurse and a correctional officer have died as a result of their injuries from the assault.

IDC said they’re collecting and confirming details of the assault at this time but can confirm that an inmate attacked multiple staff members and inmates in the prison’s infirmary.

Officials reported that more security staff arrived and restrained the inmate with other staff members attempting life-saving first aid on the injured until the paramedics arrived.

The names of those who died are being withheld at this time pending family notification, and the name of the inmate who assaulted the staff members hasn’t been released.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement on the tragic and heinous killing of two correctional facility employees at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.

“Today, our state grieves the loss of two public servants who were attacked while on duty at the Anamosa State Penitentiary. My prayers and deepest condolences are with their families, friends, and colleagues as they begin to cope with this senseless tragedy. We will exhaust every available resource to deliver justice to those who committed this act and bring a sense of closure and peace to the victims’ families.” From Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

The governor said she will order all flags in Iowa to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on the day(s) of internment in honor and remembrance of the two people who were killed in the line of duty at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

Officials said they will release more detail about the investigation as they become available.