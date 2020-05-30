Two staff members assaulted by two inmates at Iowa State Penitentiary

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KCAU) – Two staff members were assaulted by two inmates at around 8 a.m. Friday morning at the Iowa State Penitentiary (ISP).

The Iowa Department of Corrections (IDC) said the two ISP correctional officers were escorting an inmate back to his cell when he began to assault the staff members with closed-fist strikes.

Officials reported that as they were trying to defend themselves, another inmate that was in the area joined in the assault using closed-fist strikes and kicks towards the officers that were attempting to subdue the first aggressive inmate.

IDC said a correctional counselor that was also in the area tried to help restrain one of the inmates and responding officers soon arrived to take further control of the situation.

Officials recovered a sharpened object from one of the inmates after the incident but it was not used in the assault.

All of the staff members and inmates that were involved in the assault were assessed by ISP medical staff and no major injuries were reported.

The two correctional officers were taken by the department vehicle to local medical providers to have their injuries assessed and have since been released to recover with no major injuries.

IDC said the incident remains under investigation.

