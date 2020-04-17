Two COVID-19 deaths in Iowa related to Tyson Plant outbreak

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KCAU) – Two of the COVID-19 related deaths announced on Thursday are reportedly related to the Tyson Plant outbreak in Columbus Junction.

Nearly 150 Tyson workers have tested positive at this eastern Iowa plant. The facility has been shut down since the week of April 6 when positive cases were first reported. Many of the workers at the plant are Latino.

The League of United Latin American Citizens said more proactive measures need to be taken for employees.

“Working in tight spaces at work, elbow to elbow, some are given PPEs, there are no shields protecting them between each worker. They’re going to break at once, they’re not staggered when they’re going to their locker rooms all at once,” LULAC Iowa State Director, Nick Salazar said.

Tyson said its plants are taking extra precautions during the coronavirus pandemic, including taking worker temperatures, requiring protective face coverings, and conducting additional cleaning and sanitizing.

According to Tyson’s website, Tyson Foods produces about 20% of the nation’s beef, pork, and chicken.