Two Iowa newborns declared Safe Haven babies

Two newborns have been released to the Iowa Department of Human Services.

The DHS said that a girl born May 24 and a boy born May 27 were declared as the 36th and 37th Safe Haven babies, respectively.

There will be a court hearing within a month to officially terminate parental rights. Details are being withheld to protect the identities of the children and parents.

The two newborns will be placed with approved foster or adoptive families. If you are interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent, click here.

Iowa's safe haven law allows parents to hand over custody of babies who are 30 days or younger. The parents don't need to fear being prosecuted for the abandonment. The law was approved after a 2001 high-profile case after a teen mother killed her home-delivered baby. For more information on the safe haven procedure, click here.

