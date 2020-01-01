Two men rescued after falling through ice at an Iowa state park near Indianola

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two people were rescued after falling through the ice at Summerset State Park near Indianola, Iowa on Friday.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), at around 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon, one of their conservation officers assisted the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Indianola Fire and Rescue, after a call of two guys falling through the ice at Summerset State Park and yelling for help came in.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found Ryan Nesselroad, of Carlisle, Iowa, fell in about 40 yards from shore and, Gary Anderson, of Venice, Florida fell in when trying to save Nesselroad.

Bags were thrown to Anderson by rescue crews and Nesselroad was rescued by Indianola Fire and Rescue teams and was suffering from hypothermia.

Both men were taken to a hospital in the Des Moines area to be treated.

The Iowa DNR wants to remind those out of the ice to be aware of the conditions and the ice depth. They suggest staying off the lakes and small ponds due to the unseasonably warm weather.

The DNR has provided some safety tips for when going out onto the ice.

There is no such thing as 100% safe ice.

New ice is usually stronger than old ice.

Ice fishing is a social activity, don’t go out alone. If the worst should happen, someone would be there to call for help or to rescue.

There could be pockets of thin ice or places where ice recently formed, so check ice thickness as you go out.

Avoid off-colored snow or ice. It is usually a sign of weakness.

The insulating effect of snow slows down the freezing process.

Safety items in the bucket: Ice picks, about 50 feet of rope and a throwable floatation seat cushion for use in case of a rescue.

