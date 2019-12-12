Closings
Two men die in wrong-way driver crash on interstate in northern Iowa

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say a wrong-way driver and the driver of a vehicle he struck in northern Iowa have both died.

The collision was reported around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 35, just north of Clear Lake.

The Iowa State Patrol says 30-year-old Henry Robinson, of Newnan, Georgia, was driving south in the northbound lanes when his minivan hit a pickup truck driven by 52-year-old Bryon Hendricks, of West Des Moines. Both men died.

The patrol says the driver of a third vehicle wasn’t injured when it clipped Hendricks’ pickup.

