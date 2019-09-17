Two men charged in 2018 death of Estherville man

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — Two men charged following 2018 death investigation in Estherville, Iowa.

According to the press release, Lance Alan Rosburg and Jeremy Jon Polzin were arrested in connection to a death of Matthew John Strayer, 27, on January 29, 2018.

Authorities said that on Monday, January 29, 2018 they responded to a report that Strayer was unresponsive at an Estherville home. After many resuscitation attempts by Estherville Police, Estherville Ambulance, and Avera Holy Family E.R. staff Strayer was pronounced dead.

The Estherville Police Department started an investigation right away, the press release stated. They worked with the Emmet County Attorney and was able to obtain arrest warrants for Rosenburg and Polzin.

Rosenburg was charged with involuntary manslaughter, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, delivery of marijuana, gatherings where controlled substances unlawfully used and two counts failure to affix a drug tax stamp all are Class D Felonies. He was also charged with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine, a Class C Felony and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class B Felony, according to authorities.

Polzin was only charged with delivery of methamphetamine, a Class C Felony and gatherings where controlled substances unlawfully used, a Class D Felony, the authorities said.

The Estherville Police Department would like to thank all who helped close the case.

