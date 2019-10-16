Two men arrested for eluding police in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two men were arrested on Tuesday morning for eluding police during pursuit in Woodbury County.

Donavon Pinkston and Michael Twiford were arrested for pursuit and eluding police south of Sioux City on I-29.

According to court documents, the pursuit started at 4:15 a.m. when Pinkston’s vehicle exited in Sloan and turned around towards Salix.

During the pursuit, Twiford exited the vehicle and ran from police.

Pinkston was apprehended at Carroll Avenue and County Road K-45.

Allegedly, Twiford was at-large for a number of hours until it was determined that he was hiding in a cornfield near Salix.

Deputies, troopers, and officers from Woodbury County, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Motor Vehicle Enforcement, and Sergeant Bluff Police Department converged the cornfield.

They utilized K-9’s from the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office and Sergeant Bluff Police Department to find Twiford.

A drone was allegedly used from the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office was also used to find Twiford and take him into custody.

Pinkston and Twiford had outstanding warrants in South Dakota and are on parole.

Pinkston was charged in Woodbury County with aggravated eluding, numerous traffic violations, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Twiford was charged with two counts of interference with official acts in Woodbury County.

There are holds place on both men for South Dakota.

