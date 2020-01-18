Closings
Two men almost hit by sliding pickup truck on I-80 near Council Bluffs

by: KCAU Staff

NEAR COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KCAU) – County, city, and state law enforcement called to dozens of snow-related traffic accidents throughout Friday.

Although no serious mishaps were reported locally, a state trooper and the motorist he was assisting narrowly avoided serious injuries after a pickup truck on I-80 near Council Bluffs lost control and came sliding through the ditch.

The pickup truck just missed both men before slamming into a delivery truck that was already in the ditch.

No serious injuries in the mishap.

