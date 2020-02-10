Two Iowans tested negative for novel coronavirus

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Test results for two people came back negative. novel coronavirus for the novel coronavirus.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) said that two people were tested for the sickness after coming back from China earlier this month. Testing was done by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The IDPH is also monitoring 26 people who show no symptoms of the disease.

To help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, people are asked to do the following:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick. Cover your mouth with your upper arm or tissue when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Risk for Iowans contracting the disease is low. Those who previously traveled to Wuhan, China in the past couple of weeks and feel sick to seek medical care. They are also asked to call ahead to a healthcare office about their travel s and symptoms.

