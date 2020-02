DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Two Iowans are undergoing testing for the Wuhan coronavirus.

The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed that two people who live in Iowa were rescued from China earlier this month.

They are currently undergoing testing for the coronavirus and the testing is being performed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The results are not expected for several days.

Health officials said this is part of a layered approach to protect the public’s health.