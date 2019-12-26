Two Iowa public libraries ending fines for overdue materials

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) – Public libraries in two eastern Iowa communities are joining a growing number across the nation in eliminating fines for overdue materials.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the Waterloo and Cedar Falls libraries will eliminate the fines January 1 and forgive outstanding overdue material fines.

Cedar Falls Public Library Director Kelly Stern said fines are not the most effective way to manage borrowing and are not fair to low-income patrons.

Fees for lost or damaged items will remain.

Patrons with overdue items will be blocked from checking out further items until the overdue material is renewed or returned.

