DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital.

Officers responded to a shooting at Whiskey River on Ingersoll Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to UnityPoint Methodist Hospital. He is expected to survive.

Later that night, a second man showed up at a West Des Moines hospital with a minor gunshot wound.

Police determined he had also been shot at the same bar during the same incident.

Investigators said early evidence indicated that the shooting was in response to an argument that happened inside Whiskey River.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.