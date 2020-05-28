Two Iowa men arrested with over array of drugs valued at $160,000

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – Two Iowa men were found to be in possession of cocaine, ecstasy and more than 15 pounds of marijuana after a traffic stop in Estherville early Saturday morning.

An Emmet County Sheriff’s Deputy made the traffic stop in the 300 Block of Central Avenue around 2:45 a.m. after observing a traffic violation. The deputy then discovered controlled substances and paraphernalia in the car.

The driver of the vehicle Donald Dorenkamp, 40, of Plymouth, Iowa, and passenger Allix Betsinger, 30, of Lakota, Iowa, were both placed under arrest at the scene and transported to the Emmet County Jail where they were booked.

Courtesy, Emmet County Sheriff’s Office

As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was executed on the suspect’s vehicle and approximately 15 pounds of marijuana, THC wax products, THC filled vaping cartridges, MDMA (molly, ecstasy) and cocaine with a combined estimated street value of $160,000 were seized.

Police report approximately $10,000 in cash was also seized.

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office then obtained a search warrant for Betsinger’s residence in Lakota, Iowa, where officials from both the Emmet and Kossuth County Sheriff’s Offices executed the search warrant.

Additional controlled substances and cash were seized at the residence.

Betsinger and Dorenkamp were charged with:

Possession of MDMA with intent to deliver, a Class (B) felony,

Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, a Class (C) felony,

Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, a Class (D) felony,

Possession with intent to deliver cannabinoid, a Class (D) felony,

4 counts of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class (D) felony and

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Betsinger was also charged with unlawful possession of a prescription drug, a serious misdemeanor and Dorenkamp was charged with failure to yield half of the roadway, a simple misdemeanor.

Both men remain in custody on a $25,000 cash bond.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Emmet County Attorney’s Office and at the scene by the Estherville Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

Latest Stories