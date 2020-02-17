Two Iowa lawmakers propose bills to stop suspending driver’s licenses, traveling privileges for unpaid child support

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Senator Amy Sinclair and Representative Mary Wolfe have introduced separate bills that will stop the practice of suspending driver’s licenses or traveling privileges for unpaid child support.

The bills have been recommended by the Families United Action Network (FUAN), a non-profit that is based in Des Moines.

In Iowa, the practice of suspending driver’s licenses hurts the ability to work and/or find work.

It also doesn’t help with the payments of fines and fees.

The proposed change is to amend the Iowa Code that’s currently counterproductive, which results in the difficult ability to find work and/or maintain a job.

FUAN said that amending the state’s code will allow people to search for a job, maintain employment needed to pay the child support in question, and stop making the payee’s into criminals for matters that don’t reflect the driving ability or the public safety.

“In my years as an Iowa peace officer, I always thought it was pointless to suspend drivers who otherwise had a perfect driving record but just fell behind paying child support which had nothing to do with driving or safety,” said Tom McDermott, retired Iowa police officer & FUAN custodial affairs director.

Senate File 2237, House File 2006, and House File 2010 have not been scheduled yet to a subcommittee in either chamber.