Two fights break out in Fort Dodge Correctional Facility

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCAU) – Two physical altercations broke out at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility around 9:35 a.m. Thursday.

The altercations took place in the main yard, in front of the living units, according to a recent press release.

According to the release, when security staff responded to the altercation, inmates refused to obey verbal commands to disengage. Officers then used pepper spray to diffuse the situation.

While officers were restraining the groups involved in the fight, a second, smaller physical altercation broke out between another set of inmates in front of a different living unit, according to recent documents.

Security staff was able to quickly respond to the second altercation. Verbal commands were sufficient to stop the fight.

In total, there were approximately 14 inmates involved between the two incidents.

According to the documents, no staff suffered injuries and no inmates suffered major injuries during the two altercations.

