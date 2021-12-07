Two charged with stealing vehicles from Iowa charity

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

URBANDALE, Iowa (WHO) — A Des Moines man and woman are facing charges for allegedly stealing two vehicles from an Urbandale-based charity last month.

The organization behind the charity, EveryStep Care and Support Services, said a truck and a van were stolen from their facility on November 17th. The vehicles were found abandoned in Des Moines the next day.

On Tuesday the Urbandale Police Department announced two arrests in the investigation:

  • Christina Davis, 55
  • Alan Ward-Well, 36

They’re each charged with Theft and Burglary. Davis is facing additional drug charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News article bin