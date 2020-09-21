Two charged with burglarizing four churches in central Iowa

AMES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Two men have been charged with burglarizing four Ames churches last week.

Zakery Hyer, 19, and Austin Cox, 18, were arrested on Saturday. Both men are charged with four counts each of third-degree burglary. Hyer is facing additional charges of criminal mischief and interference with official acts.

Police say the men burglarized Ascension Lutheran Church, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saintes, St. Cecilia Church and Stonebrook Community Church on the evening of September 17.

Items taken from the churches, including some small electronics and music equipment, were found in the suspects’ homes. Interior doors were broken inside one church, causing around $3,000 in damage

