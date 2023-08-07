ALTOONA, Iowa (WHO) — Two men were charged after they allegedly sent sexual messages to who they thought were minor females.

Colby Christopher Norris, 27, and Ryan Douglas Henry, 33, were arrested early Saturday morning.

According to court records, Norris initiated a conversation with a detective who was posing as a minor female on social media. Throughout the conversation, Norris told the detective that he wanted to engage in sexual acts and wanted sexually explicit photos, a criminal complaint states.

Norris also allegedly sent a sexually explicit photo to the detective, whom he thought was the minor girl, according to the complaint.

Henry also began a conversation with who he believed to be a minor female on social media, according to a criminal complaint. Henry sent sexual messages and requested sexually explicit photos and videos, court records state.

Both men have been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor – cause to engage in act. Norris was also charged with telephone dissemination of obscene material to minor first offense.

Norris and Henry are being held at the Polk County Jail on $50,000 cash only bonds. They are both scheduled to appear for preliminary hearings on Aug. 15.