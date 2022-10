DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — One car crashed into the front yard of a residence while another crashed into the corner of a house Sunday night.

The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a car accident around 7 p.m. between the 5300 and 5600 blocks of Douglas Ave.

According to a tweet by the Des Moines Police Department, two people were transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

This crash is still under investigation.