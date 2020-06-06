Two capsized kayakers from Ames, Iowa have been found

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (AP) — Two kayakers who capsized and were swept away in the Upper Iowa River have been found.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports the kayakers were found uninjured Thursday.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says the 53-year-old man and 43-year-old woman from Ames were kayaking near Bluffton when they capsized and were separated in the fast-moving waters.

The man made it to shore and got help from a nearby resident. But the woman went missing.

The Decorah Fire Department used a drone to find the woman. She had been stranded on the bank of the river.