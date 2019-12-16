Two arrested in connection with Fort Dodge bar stabbing

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Two arrests have been made in connection with a stabbing outside a Fort Dodge bar over the weekend.

The Fort Dodge Police Department says the stabbing happened around 10:50 p.m. Saturday at Kingz Lounge at 16 North 7th Street.

Police say witnesses told them someone was removed from the bar and got into a physical altercation with bar security staff outside. The staff member, a 41-year-old male, suffered from a stab wound to his upper back. He was transported to a Fort Dodge hospital for treatment.

The suspect was located about 20 minutes after the incident, not far from the bar. After interviewing the suspect and witnesses, the police made two arrests.

Antonio Vallejo, 25, is charged with willful injury causing bodily injury. Esteban Huete, 24, is charged with assault. Both men are from Humboldt.

The investigation into the stabbing continues.

