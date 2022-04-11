DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — Two men were killed in a rollover crash in Iowa on Friday night, the Iowa State Patrol reports.

The crash happened at the intersection of S23 and Pershing Street, just south of Milo, at 10:45 pm on Friday.

According to an online crash report, 19-year-old Bryce Vandeliune lost control of his 2001 Ford F-250 and crashed into a ditch, rolling several times.

Officials said both Vandeliune and passenger Koby Clark, also 19, were ejected from the truck. Neither man was wearing a seat belt. They were pronounced dead at the scen of the crash.