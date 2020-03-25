Truckers receive unexpected thanks in Iowa

MITCHELLVILLE , Iowa (WHO-TV) — The Iowa DOT weigh station in Mitchellville was a busy place on Tuesday. There were lots of trucks, but no tickets were being handed out. Instead, truckers were handed a free lunch.

“We are the Iowa Motor Truck Association, and we represent Iowa‘s trucking industry here in Iowa,” said Brenda Neville. “We wanted to do something to show our appreciation to the truck drivers that are really going above and beyond.”

The industry organization came out with one thousand boxed meals picked up from four area restaurants.

“This is surprising. I’m on the younger side of being a driver,” said Des Moines truck driver Adrian Ridding. “I thought it was going to be a DOT inspection. Then I see they are handing out stuff. I thought I was in trouble for a second.”

“They’re just worried about getting the job done and doing it right. They do it every day. They love to deliver the products that we all depend upon and now more than ever there’s stepping up,” said Neville.

Truckers lined up to pick up the lunch, and all were appreciative.

“I know everybody is scared. Some of us still have to work. Some of us still are not able to go home be with our families,” said Ridding. “We got to do what we can as people. We got to stay together.”

The IMTA plans to give out more lunches on Wednesday at the weigh station eastbound near Van Meter.

