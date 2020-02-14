Troy Price speaks out after resignation

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The head of the Iowa Democratic Party is down to his final few days as Chairman.

Troy Price is speaking out about the harassment he and his staff received and his frustrations with his party.

Price announced his resignation Wednesday afternoon in the wake of the trouble caucuses on February 3.

Price sat down with political director Dave Price and says one of the biggest frustrations was the head of the DNC.

“Let’s talk about Tom Peres, the head of the DNC. He really seems to have distanced himself since the caucuses, since those numbers weren’t coming in and he tweeted out enough’s enough. This does not sound like a smoothe partnership. Obviously I was very disappointed, I mean to quote the chairman in one of his things, I was mad as hell when he put out that tweet. The reality is that we were in the process, his team as well. You know, they were with us all the way up to the day od and the days after the caucuses making sure we could get those results in and I was incredibly upset and disappointed to see that happening. Our teams, his team, and our teams were working to finalize those results in that 72-hour window afterward,” Price said.

