MAQUOKETA, Iowa (WHO) — Three campers were killed, and another camper took his own life at Maquoketa State Park in eastern Iowa, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation reported.

According to a news release, authorities were called to the park in Jackson County on a report of a triple homicide at 6:23 a.m. Friday morning.

Authorities immediately began searching for another unaccounted camper, identified as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin. His body was located a short time later, dead from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities have not confirmed how the other three campers were killed or if Sherwin had relations with them.

A youth camping group was evacuated from a nearby campground in the park Friday morning after the triple homicide was reported. Camp Shalom, Inc. said in a social media post that no children or staff were harmed, and everyone made it safely out of the park.

The park is closed for the day and is considered an active crime scene, the DCI stated.