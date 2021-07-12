Trial set to start this week in 2018 Cedar Rapids killing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A murder trial in the stabbing death of a man who was found buried at a Cedar Rapids home two years ago is beginning this week.

Jury selection is set to begin Tuesday for 33-year-old Drew Blahnik, who is charged with first-degree murder, obstructing prosecution, and abuse of a corpse in the December 2018 death of 31-year-old Chris Bagley.

Bagley went missing after leaving his home in Walker on Dec. 17, 2018. His body was found buried at a home in southeast Cedar Rapids on March 1, 2019. Investigators say Blahnik stabbed Bagley in retaliation for his robbery of a large-scale marijuana trafficker.