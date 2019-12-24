Trial set for Iowa woman charged in hit-and-run, hate crime

This undated photo provided by the Polk County (Iowa) Jail shows Nicole Marie Poole Franklin. Clive, Iowa police on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, charged Franklin, of Des Moines with attempted murder. She’s accused of purposely running down a 14-year-old girl who was walking along a sidewalk in a suburban neighborhood. Police say Franklin told investigators she hit the girl because she is “a Mexican.” The girl was seriously hurt but is recovering from her injuries. Franklin is being held in the Polk County Jail.(Polk County Jail via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Trial is set for Feb. 3 for an Iowa woman accused of hate crimes, including intentionally running over a girl she thought was Mexican.

Nicole Marie Poole has pleaded not guilty to the hate crime charge that stems from an incident at a convenience store in a Des Moines suburb.

Police have said she went to the store after a hit-and-run in another suburb.

Police say she drove onto a sidewalk to hit a 14-year-old girl, telling officers she did it because the girl “is Mexican.”