Trial set for Iowa woman charged in hit-and-run, hate crime

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Trial is set for Feb. 3 for an Iowa woman accused of hate crimes, including intentionally running over a girl she thought was Mexican.
Nicole Marie Poole has pleaded not guilty to the hate crime charge that stems from an incident at a convenience store in a Des Moines suburb.
Police have said she went to the store after a hit-and-run in another suburb.
Police say she drove onto a sidewalk to hit a 14-year-old girl, telling officers she did it because the girl “is Mexican.”