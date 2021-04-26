Trial scheduled for inmates charged with murder of 2 Anamosa prison staff

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (WHO-TV) – The trial dates have been set for two inmates accused of killing a prison nurse and a correctional officer during an attempted escape last month from the Anamosa State Penitentiary.

Online court records show Michael Dutcher and Thomas Woodard Jr. will go on trial on June 22 at the Jones County Courthouse. A case management conference has been scheduled for May 7.

The two men are charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of kidnapping.

The charges stem from an attempted prison break at the Anamosa State Penitentiary on March 23. Nurse Lorena Schulte and corrections officer Robert McFarland were killed during the incident. Another inmate was seriously injured while trying to help Schulte and McFarland.

Officials say Dutcher and Woodard also held a prison worker hostage during the attempted escape.

Both men are being held in the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison ahead of the trial.