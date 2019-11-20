Live Now
Live Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Gordon Sondland most anticipated witness testifies

Trial rescheduled for Iowa woman in childcare death case

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

trial, scale, court

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A trial has been delayed until February 2020 for a Johnston daycare operator charged after a child in her care died.

Polk County court records show 48-year-old Trina Mazza has pleaded not guilty to child endangerment resulting in death and operating a daycare without a license. Her trial was set to begin December 2 but has been rescheduled to begin February 3. She’s also asked the court to move her trial out of Polk County, citing pretrial publicity.

First responders were called to Mazza’s home daycare on February 15 because of an unresponsive child who later died at a hospital. Mazza’s attorney has said the child’s death was “a tragic home accident.”

Authorities say Mazza received notices in 2011 and 2017 from the Iowa Department of Human Services after complaints that she had more than five children present without a state license.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios