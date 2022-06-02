FAIRFIELD, Iowa (WHO) — The trial of one of the Fairfield teens accused of killing a high school Spanish teacher won’t take place in the county where the crime was committed.

A judge ruled on the change of venue request for 16-year-old Willard Miller on Wednesday. According to the ruling, “there is a substantial likelihood a fair and impartial trial cannot be preserved with a jury selected from Jefferson County.”

Miller and 17-year-old Jeremy Goodale are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber. Her body was located in a Fairfield city park in November of 2021 after she was reported missing. Investigators say she died from trauma to the head.

A new location for Miller’s trial has not yet been determined. The trial remains scheduled for November 1st.

Goodale’s trial is scheduled to begin on August 23rd.