Trial for Mollie Tibbetts’ accused killer moved to Davenport

Poweshiek County, Iowa (WHO-TV) — The First Degree Murder trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera is being moved to Scott County.

On Friday afternoon, Judge Joel Yates agreed to a defense motion to move Rivera’s trial for the murder of Mollie Tibbetts. That trial is now scheduled to begin on January 25th, 2021 in Davenport.

Bahena Rivera is accused of attacking and killing Mollie Tibbetts as she jogged on a rural road near her mother’s home in Brooklyn, Iowa on July 18th, 2018. Rivera later lead police to her body hidden in a cornfield outside on August 21st, 2018.

A judge has already ruled parts of Bahena Rivera’s interviews with police are not admissible in court. The court found that Bahena Rivera was not properly read his Miranda rights.

The trial had previously been moved from Poweshiek County to Woodbury County and originally scheduled to begin on September 3rd, 2019. However, it has been delayed repeatedly by motions from both sides.

The latest trial date was September 29, 2020, at the Woodbury County District Court in Sioux City.

The trial had been delayed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic until today’s ruling.

