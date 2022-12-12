WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two central Iowans will go on trial this week for charges tied to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

The mother-son duo, Deborah and Salvador Sandoval Jr., opted to have a bench trial rather than face a jury earlier this year.

They both face multiple charges including obstruction of an official proceeding. Salvador faces a total of 13 charges including assaulting a peace officer.

Deborah Sandoval, of Des Moines, is charged with:

  • Obstruction of an Official Proceeding
  • Entering a Restricted Building
  • Disorderly Conduct
  • Parading/Demonstrating in a Capitol Building
  • Acts of Violence in the Capitol Grounds

Salvador Sandoval Jr., of Ankeny, is charged with:

  • Civil Disorder (three counts)
  • Assaulting Certain Officers (three counts)
  • Obstruction of an Official Proceeding
  • Entering a Restricted Building
  • Disorderly/Disruptive Conduct
  • Engaging in Physical Violence
  • Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
  • Parading/Demonstrating in a Capitol Building
  • Acts of Violence in the Capitol Grounds


 The trial for the pair begins on Wednesday.