DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The trial for one of the men accused in a deadly street racing crash won’t begin Monday as originally planned.

Keith Jones (WHO 13)

Police say Keith Jones and Robert Miller III were racing down Fleur Drive on December 13, 2022, when Miller lost control and crashed into oncoming traffic. Four-year-old Marcos Faguada was killed in the collision.

June 1st, jurors convicted Miller of vehicular homicide by street racing, reckless driving, and operating while intoxicated.

Jones is charged with homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, homicide by vehicle-drag racing, and serious injury by vehicle-reckless driving.

Jones’ attorney filed a change of venue motion due to media coverage of the crash and Miller’s trial. The judge has yet to make a ruling on the request.

His trial was scheduled to begin June 26, but it has been continued to September 11th. Miller’s sentencing is set for July 14th. He faces 25 years in prison.