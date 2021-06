SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (WHO-13) — The trial for the man accused of killing Breasia Terrell has a tentative start date.

Henry Dinkins, 48, will likely go before a jury on July 12, almost a year after 10-year-old Breasia disappeared.

Earlier this week, Dinkins pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and murdering Breasia. Police say he took Breasia from his Davenport apartment and shot her, then hid her body in a pond in rural eastern Iowa.

Dinkins will be back in court July 2 for a pretrial hearing.