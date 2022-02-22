DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A topic that Iowa Republican lawmakers have been discussing for a couple of years now has finally passed through the House.

The bill specifically bans transgender girls from playing girl’s sports. The vote was 55-39 with 6 not voting. Heated debate on the bill lasted around three hours as Republicans said that this was an issue of fairness and Democrats said this is discrimination.

An amendment to the House bill was attached on Monday to include college and universities into the language. The bill previously had included only K-12 schools, public or private.

“This amendment, which is essentially the bill but adds in college sports comes to us today to make sure that girls have a level playing field in athletics and that they don’t lose out on varsity letters scholarships championships and the fame and attention that comes with dominating in a sport,” said State Senator Skyler Wheeler (R) from Orange City.

With the House bill including colleges and universities, it falls into line with the Senate and their version of this bill. Opponents to the bill said that this type of rhetoric is dangerous and that this discriminates against transgender girls.

“This bill is unnecessary, and hurtful and divisive to our transgender watching now,” said State Representative Jennifer Konfrst (D) from Windsor Heights. “For those of you who are watching you are seen you are loved you are valued and you belong just as you are.”

Konfrst also added that boys and girls can individually be different in their own regard when it comes to athletics. Saying some girls are better in volleyball, softball, swimming, etc.; but that doesn’t mean they legislate to make sure every girl competes the same.