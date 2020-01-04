Train traffic resumes at site of eastern Iowa derailment

This aerial photo provided by the Scott County, Iowa, Emergency Management Agency shows a train derailment that sent at least a dozen rail cars and tankers off their tracks, the Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 , in downtown LeClaire, Iowa. The derailment, along U.S. Highway 67, just a couple of hundred feet from the banks of the Mississippi River, forced police to send a hazardous materials team to the site. (Scott County Emergency Management Agency via AP)

LECLAIRE, Iowa (AP) – Officials in eastern Iowa say train traffic has resumed in downtown LeClaire a day after a derailment sent more than a dozen freight cars and tankers off the tracks just yards from the Mississippi River.

The LeClaire Fire Department said in a news release Saturday that all derailed cars had been moved away from the main track and would be hauled away by tractor-trailers throughout the day.

Officials say Canadian Pacific Railroad had found no significant air or water contamination from the Friday morning derailment.

No one was injured and no buildings were damaged in the derailment, although some vehicles in a nearby parking lot were damaged.

