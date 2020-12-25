Train derails after bridge collapses in Iowa

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — A bridge collapse is believed to have caused a train derailment in northeast Polk County.

Union Pacific Railroad reported the train derailment to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 5:30 a.m. on Christmas. Preliminary investigation indicates that a small bridge north of NE 102nd Avenue collapsed and caused 20 to 25 train cars to come off the tracks, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities are not sure why the bridge collapsed. No injuries were reported.

Union Pacific employees are investigating the incident. Members of the Elkhart Fire Department, Ankeny Fire Department and the Des Moines Fire Department Hazmat team were on the scene to handle any issues with hazardous materials.

Three streets nearby were closed due to the incident, but they have since reopened. As of 3:45 p.m., crews remain at the scene to investigate and clear the remaining train cars.