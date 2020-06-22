Total COVID-19 cases in Iowa climb over 26,000

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 185 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 26,050 Monday morning.

Of the total cases, there are 9,286 active cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.

The state’s health department announced the total recoveries in the state to be 16,096.

Health officials reported one new virus-related death, raising the death toll to 686.

IDPH said that 259,004 people have been tested for the virus and 232,584 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in 12 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Below is the list of cases by counties in the state.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. June 22.