Top Iowa public safety official resigns after lengthy leave

Iowa News

by: RYAN J. FOLEY Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – A top Iowa law enforcement official has resigned after an unexplained 3 1/2-month paid leave that coincided with a state human resources investigation.

A state lawyer says assistant Division of Criminal Investigation director Terry Cowman resigned and left the state’s employment on Monday after a 25-year career in public safety.

Cowman and a subordinate were removed from duty in October, shortly after an annual training conference for police officers that they helped host.

State officials have refused to explain why. Department of Public Safety lawyer Catherine Lucas says Cowman resigned voluntarily and not because he otherwise would have been fired.

