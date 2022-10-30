SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Looking for something fun to do in Sioux City? The area is full of opportunities to have a good time.

TripAdvisor listed the top 10 things to do in Sioux City, based on travelers’ favorite activities and places to visit.

10. LaunchPAD Children’s Museum

For families with young children, this is a great spot to visit! Featuring interactive, hands-on exhibits and programs, LaunchPAD Children’s Museum is the state’s newest play and discovery zone. With 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor, the museum comes highly recommended by locals and visitors alike!

Families can check out the museum at 623 Pearl St.

9. Chief War Eagle Monument

This historical monument honors the memory of Wambdi Okicize, meaning “Little Eagle.” Ironically, he was commonly referred to as War Eagle by non-Native Americans, even though Okicize sought to keep peace throughout his life, historians noted.

His story can be read in full on plaques surrounding the monument. You can find the monument near his burial site, which is atop the bluff overlooking the Missouri and Big Sioux Rivers.

8. Sioux City Railroad Museum

The Sioux City Railroad Museum is located along Highway 12 in Sioux City and was originally known as the Milwaukee Railroad Shops. It was built in 1917 and was the location of an industrial complex that repaired and serviced locomotives for 65 years.

Following several years of preservation and restoration, this 30-acre complex now showcases rare artifacts and architecture from a critical time in our nation’s history.

Friends and families can learn and enjoy the Railroad Museum’s historical atmosphere! Find it at 3400 Sioux River Rd.

7. Stone State Park

Stone State Park offers plenty of activities for families looking for an outdoor experience. Between its 30 campsites, three open shelters that can be reserved for picnicking, six-mile trails for horse riding, hiking, and biking/snowmobiling, plus the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, there is something for everyone here.

Stone State Park is located at 5001 Talbot Rd.

6. Palmer’s Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe

For visitors with a sweet tooth, this may be the place for you! Palmer’s Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe, located at 405 Wesley Pkwy., is a nationally recognized manufacturer of chocolate and holiday confections. Its 100-year-old motto, “Making Life Sweeter Since 1878,” demonstrates the love for making chocolate confections.

Beyond chocolate, the candy shop has a wide assortment of custom-made candies and treats for all.

5. Sergeant Floyd Monument

This historical monument commemorates Sergeant Charles Floyd, Jr., the only Corps of Discovery member to die during the expedition.

Located in a 23-acre park, Sergeant Charles Floyd, Jr.’s grave is marked by a 100-foot obelisk made from Kettle River sandstone.

Visitors can find the moment at 2601 S Lewis Blvd.

4. Sergeant Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center

In case the monument was not enough, visitors can experience a combination of a welcome center and a small history museum, all aboard a boat named after Sergeant Floyd himself. The museum is packed with exhibits highlighting Missouri River histories, such as the Lewis and Clark expedition, or the history of transportation on the river.

Sergeant Floyd is a relic where visitors can see the diesel-powered vessel, the engines that powered her, and the hurricane deck and the pilothouse.

The Sergeant Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center is located at 1000 Larsen Park Rd.

3. Trinity Heights

This beautiful religious site allows visitors to experience an inspirational setting to reflect on their relationship with God. Those seeking a quiet place to reflect or even meditate will be right at home.

The site contains several shrines, including towering statues of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Queen of Peace, and the Sacred Heart of Jesus. There is also a life-sized sculpture of the Last Supper.

Find this peaceful location at 2511 33rd St.

2. Sioux City Public Museum

In the heart of downtown Sioux City sits the Public Museum, which features large, colorful exhibits, interactive displays, and much more.

“The Big Dig,” which is a replica of an active fossil dig site, and the award-winning “Innovation I-Wall,” allow guests to engage in hands-on activities. With 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor, it’s an activity many guests recommend to all others, and it comes with free admission.

The Sioux City Public Museum can be found at 607 4th St.

1. Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center

Launched in 2022, the center houses two museums in one, with quality exhibits focusing on the expedition of Lewis and Clark in full. Through interactive devices such as animatronic mannequins, computers, flip books, stamping stations, text-and-graphic panels, lift-and-drop panels, hand-painted murals, brass-rubbing stations, and reproductions of military equipment, the expedition is brought to life for adults and kids alike!

Visitors can find the museum located at 900 Larsen Park Rd.