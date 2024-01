DES MOINES, Iowa — Smithfield Foods and Hy-Vee are coming together to donate more than 100,000 servings of protein-rich meals to the Food Bank of Iowa.

At 11 a.m. Tuesday, the food supplies was given to the center for distribution across 55 Iowa counties currently struggling with food insecurity.

This donation is made possible by Smithfield’s Helping Hungry Homes program and Hy-Vee’s 100 Million Meals Challenge campaign.