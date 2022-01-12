URBANDALE, Iowa — On Tuesday, several car dealerships partnered to gift a 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan to the family of five local children whose parents died last year. The dealerships gifted the van to the family through its “We’re Here for You” project.

The gift came just days after the funeral of 30-year-old Bazirake Kayira, who was killed in a single-vehicle accident on an icy road in Marshall County on New Year’s Eve.

“We made sure that they have gas cards so that way they don’t have to worry about that expense. We made sure that they have an extended warranty on it,” said Dewey Ford General Manager Teri Saenz. “It wasn’t just a one-time gift to be able to help them. This is something that’s going to help them throughout so that way these kids can at least try to make something out of the tragedy they have been through.”

Employees from seven Ken Garff dealerships filled the Dodge Caravan and several other vehicles with clothes, toys and other necessities.

“Today is a special day to this family who is getting a new van,” said Shalom Covenant Church Pastor Eugene Kiruhura.

Kiruhura felt grateful for all of the support the family has received from the community. A GoFundMe page for the family has raised more than $330,000.

Although the family has suffered a significant loss, the children feel hopeful for the future.

“I know that we’re going to have a good life, and I know that this van is going to help us do a lot of great things,” said 10-year-old Innocent Moise.