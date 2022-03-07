DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Three teens are in critical condition after being shot near East High School in Des Moines, according to KCAU 9’s sister station WHO’s Justin Surrency.

Surrency said gunshots occurred around 2:48 p.m. According to a tweet from WHO’s Ed Wilson, the three teens have been taken to a hospital and are in critical condition. The school was on lockdown at 3 p.m.

Des Moines Police Department confirmed a shooting near East High and according to Wilson DMPD has potential suspects stopped.

In a tweet from Justin Surrency, he states that possible suspects have been detained and the scene still has a heavy police presence.

Students are being let out and given the all-clear. Parents can pick up their children at E 14th or Walker Street.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will update as more information is available.