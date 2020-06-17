Three stranded boaters rescued by DNR officer, park ranger in Polk City

POLK CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Three stranded boaters at Big Creek were rescued by an Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conservation officer and park ranger on Sunday.

The three people were on a rental boat. One of them jumped off the boat, into the water for a swim and got stranded.

A second person from the boat jumped in to help with a ring buoy.

While trying to help the stranded swimmer, strong winds caused the rental boat to drift away.

The third individual of the group fell into the water while trying to retrieve the boat’s anchor and was not able to swim, according to officials.

It was reported that none of the three individuals were wearing life jackets.

The three-stranded individuals held onto the ring buoy and nearby fishers helped keep them afloat until a DNR conservation officer arrived.

The DNR conservation officer provided the three individuals with life jackets and then pulled them to safety in the boat.

All three individuals refused treatment at the shore.

The DNR would like to remind everyone to wear life jackets while on the water and to be aware of the current weather conditions.

Latest Stories