Three people stabbed in Iowa after fight at party over food, drink

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police say three people were stabbed after a fight over food and alcohol erupted at the party.

Officers were called to the scene north of downtown Des Moines early Friday.

First responders transported a 24-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman to hospitals.

The 26-year-old remains hospitalized in serious condition, while the 24-year-old was treated and released. A third woman was taken by private vehicle and was treated for minor injuries.

Twenty-one-year-old Danitia Keona Rene Hayes, of Des Moines, is charged with two counts of willful injury.

