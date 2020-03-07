Three nominees selected to fill Iowa Supreme Court Justice vacancy

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Three nominees have been selected to fill the vacancy on the Iowa Supreme Court following the retirement of Justice David Wiggins.

The three nominees are:

Mary Chicchelly, a District Court Judge from Cedar Rapids.

Matt McDermott, a private attorney in Des Moines.

David May, an Iowa Court of Appeals Judge in Polk City.

Fifteen Iowans, including Sioux City District Court Judge Patrick Tott, applied with the State Judicial Nominating Commission to fill the vacancy.

Governor Kim Reynolds now has 30 days to appoint the new judge.