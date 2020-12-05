Three killed in wrong-way I-80 crash in Altoona including infant

Iowa News

by: Dan Hendrickson

Posted: / Updated:

ALTOONA, IOWA (WHO) — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong way crash on Interstate 80 that killed a man, woman, and one-year-old child early Saturday morning.

According to the crash report, 28-year old Gustabo Salcedo, of Des Moines, entered the eastbound lanes of I-80 traveling westbound at Exit 142 around 12:45 am on Saturday. Slacedo’s Volkswagen Golf hit a tractor-trailer head-on on the interstate.

Salcedo was killed in the crash as were his two passengers: 24-year-old Diana Sanchez-Tello, of Des Moines, and a one-year-old infant whose name hasn’t been released.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories