Three killed in wrong-way I-80 crash in Altoona including infant

ALTOONA, IOWA (WHO) — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong way crash on Interstate 80 that killed a man, woman, and one-year-old child early Saturday morning.
According to the crash report, 28-year old Gustabo Salcedo, of Des Moines, entered the eastbound lanes of I-80 traveling westbound at Exit 142 around 12:45 am on Saturday. Slacedo’s Volkswagen Golf hit a tractor-trailer head-on on the interstate.
Salcedo was killed in the crash as were his two passengers: 24-year-old Diana Sanchez-Tello, of Des Moines, and a one-year-old infant whose name hasn’t been released.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
